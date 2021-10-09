SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $258.78 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.