SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $18,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

