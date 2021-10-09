SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 304.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Vocera Communications worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 152,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

