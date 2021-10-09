SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CONE stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

