SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

OLLI stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

