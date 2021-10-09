SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,926 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

MDU opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.