SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,493 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.82% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on APRE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

