SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,430 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

