SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,156 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

