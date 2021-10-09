SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Despegar.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 231,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.83 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $899.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

