SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $168.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

