Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0870 on Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $7,600.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

