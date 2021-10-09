Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 118,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

