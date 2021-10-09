SHIBA INU (SHIB) One Day Volume Tops $7.07 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and $7.07 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 223.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.20 or 0.99870912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.04 or 0.06506710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

