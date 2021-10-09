Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches One Day Volume of $19,668.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00009132 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $19,668.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

