SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $141,126.13

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $141,126.13 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.56 or 0.06514512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00327593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.29 or 0.01120343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00101128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00504451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00350786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00327867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005141 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

