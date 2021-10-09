Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.54 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.02 or 0.00094939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $48.23 million and $1.54 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

