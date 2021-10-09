Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,481.85

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $228,481.85 and $58,270.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

