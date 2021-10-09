Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PHPPY opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Signify has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

