Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of SI stock traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,128. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

