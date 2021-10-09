SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.33 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $360.95 million and $13.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

