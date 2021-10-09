SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $347.76 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $347.76 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00232986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011961 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

