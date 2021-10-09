Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 31,301 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,479,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EMO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

