Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.05 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,095 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.35 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.