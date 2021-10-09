Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 719,979 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

