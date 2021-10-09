Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

