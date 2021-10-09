Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

