Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

