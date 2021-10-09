Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 14,945 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $343.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

