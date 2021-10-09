Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

