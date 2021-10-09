Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 9,028 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.