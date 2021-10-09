Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 11.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 176,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $215.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

