SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of SJW Group worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SJW Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.82 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

