Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $160.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

