Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$33.39 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.91 and a 12-month high of C$37.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.83.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.