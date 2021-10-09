Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Shares Down 1.9%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 59,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 25,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32.

