SmartCash (SMART) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 2% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $293,590.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.42 or 0.06551551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00330257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.13 or 0.01130565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00103075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.64 or 0.00505344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00345881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00327613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005126 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

