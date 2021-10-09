Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Arrow Capital Management LLC

Arrow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 3.6% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $10,760,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Snowflake stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,157. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock worth $301,507,450. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

