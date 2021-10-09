SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003746 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

