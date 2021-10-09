SnowSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,305.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.20 or 0.00034918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $97,305.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

