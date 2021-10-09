Sociall (SCL) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Sociall has a total market cap of $183,447.76 and approximately $167.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.