Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $48.17 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00226717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00100805 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.