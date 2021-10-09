Soda Coin (SOC) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and $3.22 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

