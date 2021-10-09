Solrise Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $554,383.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $37.48 million and $554,383.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.