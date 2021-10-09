SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 0.2% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $933,547.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00111964 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021929 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

