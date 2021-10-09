Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 185.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,060,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,599,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.