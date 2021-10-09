Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 70,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

