Soros Capital Management LLC Buys 88,104 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,316 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,104 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 2.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

SEA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

