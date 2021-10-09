Soros Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises about 1.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Farfetch worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,306. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

