Soros Capital Management LLC Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Shares of CHTR traded down $35.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $706.13. 1,268,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,597. The company has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

